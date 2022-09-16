Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $107,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 65,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.53. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

