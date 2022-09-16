Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 1,155 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Crown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

