Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $160,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

