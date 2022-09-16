Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 3,044 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.