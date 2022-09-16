3,017 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 872.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BERY opened at $53.69 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

