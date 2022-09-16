Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 2,466 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.60 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
