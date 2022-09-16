Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 424 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Graco were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 87.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 105.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGG opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

