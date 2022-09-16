Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 392 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.