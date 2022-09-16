Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

