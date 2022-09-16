Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,710.65 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,549.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,466.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

