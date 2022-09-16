Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,720 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $18,152,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $5,043,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of IVCBU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.