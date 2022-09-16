RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $30,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,125 shares of company stock worth $16,230,063. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.22.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. Citigroup lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

