PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 493,556 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 65.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,282,592 shares in the company, valued at $134,727,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $17.05 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.35.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

