Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $37.25 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,843,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367,981 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $37,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,960 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 476,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

