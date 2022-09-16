Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 916 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

