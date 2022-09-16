American Trust Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

American Trust cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KKR opened at $49.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

