Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 3,390 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.