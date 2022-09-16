3,653 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $234.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

