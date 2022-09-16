American Trust Buys 2,119 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 264.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $413.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.28 and its 200-day moving average is $432.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

