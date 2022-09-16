iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 138,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,226,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,432,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

