iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Boosted by American Trust

American Trust lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,225.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,258,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 2,087,646 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,544,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,741,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 886,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 500,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $45.86.

