American Trust Sells 253 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

American Trust lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,401,000 after buying an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.25 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 126.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

