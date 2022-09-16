American Trust Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American Trust purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.99, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

