American Trust Acquires New Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. American Trust owned 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,009,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

