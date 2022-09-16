Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

SYNH opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

