Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 182.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $744.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

