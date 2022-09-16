Walleye Capital LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,826,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

