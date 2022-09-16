Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 122,002 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $43,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

ETRN stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

