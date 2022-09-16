USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 617.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,262,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

