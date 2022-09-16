USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.02 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.