Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 43,147 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 585.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.