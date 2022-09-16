Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 43,147 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 585.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $68.58 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $158.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

