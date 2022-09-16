ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 576,663 shares of company stock worth $27,752,445. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

