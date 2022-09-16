Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 202,876 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 446.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,876 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 92,621 shares in the last quarter.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ADCT opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.56. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $417.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. The business had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

