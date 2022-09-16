Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.73 and a 200 day moving average of $274.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

