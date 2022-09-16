81 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

