81 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
