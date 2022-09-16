Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,353.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 29,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 102,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 146,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.73 and its 200 day moving average is $274.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.