Affinia Financial Group LLC Buys 188 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.73 and a 200-day moving average of $274.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

