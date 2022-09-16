Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 4th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.