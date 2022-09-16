Vise Technologies Inc. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in KLA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

Insider Activity

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

