Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $910,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 58,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $170.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

