Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 655 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.93 and a 52-week high of $769.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

