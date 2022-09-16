Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,612,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,652,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,271,000 after buying an additional 630,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $157.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.