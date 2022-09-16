Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $375,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,176,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after buying an additional 91,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after buying an additional 544,570 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.5 %
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor
In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
