11,932 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,708 shares of company stock worth $2,561,152 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of SFM opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

