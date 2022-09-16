Vise Technologies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

