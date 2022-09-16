Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 6,384 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

