Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,240 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $50.69 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.