Vise Technologies Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.