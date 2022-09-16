Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

