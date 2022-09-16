Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,823 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.